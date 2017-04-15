Rain is expected on Easter Sunday. What time will it start?

Rain is in the forecast for Easter Sunday, but meteorologist Eric Kurth offered a silver lining.
“It looks like it is going to be more of a midday (system). Some of those early Easter events won’t be impacted too much,” said Kurth, who works for the National Weather Service. “By early afternoon, things will be getting wet.”
Saturday is expected produce a high temperature of 71 degrees in Sacramento, with light clouds and a slight (6-10 mph) breeze.
Sunday is expected to start dry before the chance of rain climbs to 70 percent after noon, the weather service said.
Sunday’s potential showers would contribute to the wettest rainy season on record for Northern California. Earlier this week, the eight-station index for the northern Sierra Nevada, a series of rain gauges positioned from Pacific House to the city of Mount Shasta, showed that 89.7 inches of inches have fallen since the “water year” began last fall.
Those totals are expected continue to climb through the week. More rain is predicted for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday before things dry up Friday. The systems likely will produce light snowfall across the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Kurth said.
“It’s a series of smaller systems,” Kurth said. “Not large, strong systems. We’re in a wet pattern. One right after the other.”
Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch
Comments