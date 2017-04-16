A dry Easter Sunday, but not for long

Easter Sunday started out dry in Sacramento, but weather forecasters said the rains would start around mid-day.

The National Weather Service said there was an 80 percent chance of showers beginning late morning or early afternoon, continuing the pattern of wet weather of the past few weeks.

“Hopefully people are doing their Easter activities now,” meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said early Sunday.

“There’s rain already moving into the North Bay area and Mendocino County as well,” she said. “As we get into the afternoon time frame, it’ll move into the Valley.”

The Sacramento area has already seen 2.68 inches of rain this month, twice as much as normal for April. Last week Northern California set the record for the wettest rain season ever, breaking the drought’s grip after five-plus years.

Still, Bingaman said the latest storms weren’t expected to drench the area, with a total of a quarter of an inch at most likely to fall by Monday morning. “This stuff is more on the lighter side,” she said.

Temperatures were expected to hit a high of 63 degrees Sunday, then falling into the low 50s at nightfall.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers Monday, increasing to 40 percent Monday night and Tuesday. There’s a possibility of rain Wednesday as well, although the weather is expected to clear up for the next several days beginning Thursday.

The detailed extended forecast:

Sunday: Rain after 11 a.m. High near 63. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Rain likely before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.