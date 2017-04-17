Lingering showers before temperatures begin to rise into the 70s in Sacramento

Lingering showers are forecast for Monday and possibly Tuesday in the Sacramento region before a drying out period begins that is expected to produce abnormally warm temperatures by Friday.
The steady rain that began about noon on Sunday deposited another 0.39 of an inch of precipitation in Sacramento. The rainfall year of 2016-17 remains the fourth wettest on record with 33.37 inches.
With each weak-to-moderate storm, the rainfall year total gets closer to third wettest on record: 33.92, a mark set in 1981-82.
A chance of showers is predicted for both Monday and Tuesday. After that, skies begin to clear.
On Friday, according to the National Weather Service, a high pressure system is expected to develop, allowing temperatures to climb. Daytime high temperatures are forecast to warm to between 5 and 10 degrees above normal.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
