Sacramento forecast: Gray skies are going to clear up, put on a happy face

One more day of showers is forecast for Sacramento before nearly a week of sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.

After a sodden April, a break in the weather is predicted on Wednesday. A total of 3.18 inches of rain has fallen in Sacramento this month, which is about two inches more than the city normally gets in an entire April.

Showers are expected to diminish this afternoon as the soggy weather front moves southward. NWS forecasters say don’t worry much about thunderstorms in its wake.

Instead, focus on the blue skies and warming conditions predicted to arrive on Wednesday and carry into the weekend. By Friday, temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s in Sacramento.

The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.