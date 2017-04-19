Snowflakes in the Sierra, sprinkling in Sacramento tonight before sunny weekend

A little bit of rain in the valley and snowflakes in the Sierra are forecast for tonight, but otherwise fair skies are expected through the weekend.
Another weak weather system is expected to bring light amounts of snow to mountain passes late tonight in the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. The snow showers will give way to mainly dry conditions by Thursday afternoon in the mountains.
Showers are forecast in Sacramento tonight, just enough rain to water spot any vehicle taken into the car wash today. The rest of the week looks warm and sunny, according to the NWS.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento area from the NWS:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 11pm, then a chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70
