Snowflakes in the Sierra, sprinkling in Sacramento tonight before sunny weekend

National Weather Service Sacramento predicts a brief break this morning from the rain, but another round of precipitation moving in to Northern California Wednesday afternoon and into the evening with increasing clouds. Chances for rain continue through T National Weather Service Sacramento