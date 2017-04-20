Weather

April 20, 2017 8:14 AM

A smattering of rain overnight for Sacramento before skies clear and temperatures warm

By Bill Lindelof

About a tenth of an inch of rain fell overnight in the Sacramento area – just before a warming trend that is expected to bring sunny skies for the weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to warm to about 70 degrees Thursday. The mercury is then predicted to shoot up to a still-comfortable 77 degrees on Friday in Sacramento.

The warming temperatures are expected to boost the pollen in the air. The pollen count is expect to rise to a reading of 9 on Friday, which is in the medium-high range, according to pollen.com.

The weekend temperatures look pleasant, with the National Weather Service forecasting light breezes and a high of 73 degrees both days. The next hint of rainfall is predicted for Monday night.

Rainfall for the 24 hours prior to 7 a.m. Thursday: 0.13 of an inch in Sacramento, 0.07 in Elk Grove, 0.07 in Rancho Cordova, 0.12 in Rio Linda, 0.08 in Orangevale, 0.07 in Folsom Lake, 0.12 in Roseville, 0.12 in Rocklin, 0.16 in Newcastle, 0.19 in Lincoln and 0.24 in Auburn.

In the Sierra Nevada, moderate avalanche danger will exist as the day warms, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center. The high temperature on Thursday is expected to reach 48 degrees at Blue Canyon. Temperatures at Blue Canyon are expected to rise considerably on Friday with a high of 63 forecast.

forecast
Sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s forecast in the Sacramento area through the weekend.
National Weather Service

The seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

