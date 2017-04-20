A smattering of rain overnight for Sacramento before skies clear and temperatures warm

3:00 Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville Pause

0:52 Here's how brief break in rain will give way to just a little bit more precipitation

0:57 Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway

4:00 Why tornadoes and thunderstorms happen in California

0:24 Springtime snow 'wet and heavy' in Sierra

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

1:04 Wilton resident on megastorm: 'Not much you can do'