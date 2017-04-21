Weather

April 21, 2017 7:14 AM

Warmer weather, higher pollen count forecast through the weekend

By Jessica Hice

Northern California will see dry conditions and warmer weather through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect pollen counts to range from 7 to 9 on the pollen.com scale, meaning allergies will be medium to high through the weekend.

A stray shower is possible in the mountains overnight Saturday, but chances are small, and driving conditions in the Sierra is clear, the weather service reports.

The seven-day forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South southwest wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind around 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

