Warmer weather, higher pollen count forecast through the weekend

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Spring landscape in Placer County Pause 0:15 Caltrans official: 'Respect the mountain' during snow storms 0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill 0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento 1:41 Atmospheric river running high: How swaths of rain in Sacramento area will develop 11:32 'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.' 1:01 Kings fans find fine dining near Golden 1 Center 0:48 Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall 0:30 Jerry Brown rips Trump on climate change 'hoax' 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The warm weather brought out plenty of bicyclists, runners, kayakers and others to the bike trail over the long Memorial Day Weekend 2016. Bill Lindelof The Sacramento Bee