Moderate temperatures, slight chance of rain forecast for week ahead

Sacramento-area residents can expect mostly moderate temperatures and only a slight chance of rain during the upcoming week.
Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-70s, with overnight lows in the 50s.
“This is a fairly quiet pattern that we’re experiencing right now for this time of year, though it doesn’t’ seem like it with all the rain we’ve been getting,” said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
The NWS expects a high today of 74 degrees, with a low around 50. Moderate winds of less than 10 miles per hour are expected throughout the day. The forecast is for a high of 72 under mostly sunny skies on Sunday, with a low around 50. Daylong winds will range from 5 to 8 mph.
The NWS issued a wind advisory in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday for Lake Tahoe, with southwest winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 35 mph. Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards could capsize in those conditions and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve, the advisory warned.
Here’s the extended NWS forecast for the Sacramento area:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South-southeast winds around 8 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South winds 5 to 8 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South winds around 5 to 9 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. There is a 20 percent chance of rain.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 and a slight chance of showers.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments