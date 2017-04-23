Don’t be fooled by this dry stretch. Rain is expected yet again Monday

After a rain-soaked winter, Sacramento has yet to escape into dry weather, according to the National Weather Service.
More rain is headed our way on Monday.
“People shouldn’t be fooled by the dry and mild weather today,” said NWS Meteorologist Eric Kurth. Forecasts show some wet weather coming into the region from the north.
Rain will drizzle through the day Monday, Kurth said. There’s a chance there will be more on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it wouldn’t be much. Rain totals are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.
“We’re kind of winding down the wet season,” Kurth said. “The systems that we’re getting now are certainly getting weaker than the ones we saw previously.”
He said the passes and ski resorts in the Sierra could see a dusting of snow, but accumulation would be an inch at most.
After Wednesday, the forecast looks clear through the weekend, he said, albeit with some strong, dry north winds.
The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the National Weather Service:
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
