After Monday’s showers, Sacramento’s spring weather warms up

Sprinkles could wet the pavement on Monday, but the rest of the week looks dry and comfortable.
Sacramento will be moving into an extended period of mild temperatures and mostly clear skies after today. The National Weather Service notes that Sacramento could get a a tiny bit of rain as showers possibly re-develop this afternoon.
The rainfall total for the month in Sacramento stands at 3.36 inches, which is way above average for April. The normal for the month is 1.30 inches.
As for the total for the rainfall season, 33.66 inches has fallen since Oct. 1. The 2016-17 rainfall year remains in fourth place for the wettest year on record.
The forecast for Tuesday through Sunday calls for temperatures ranging from 70 to 81 degrees under rain-free springtime skies.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the NWS:
Monday: A chance of rain before 11am, then a chance of showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
