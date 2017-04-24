After Monday’s showers, Sacramento’s spring weather warms up

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 See dramatic changes from 2015-2017 in Truckee River water flow Pause 2:14 Sacramento region prepares for a tough allergy season 0:10 Earth Day -- From Sacramento to around the globe 0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space 0:15 Caltrans official: 'Respect the mountain' during snow storms 0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill 0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento 1:41 Atmospheric river running high: How swaths of rain in Sacramento area will develop 1:50 Nandi Cain after being beaten by police officer: 'I can't sleep.' 1:43 Activist tells why he hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This imagery from NASA satellites shows the result of several atmospheric rivers, known as the Pineapple Express, which carry moisture from as far away as the Hawaiian Islands. Sacramento’s 2016-17 season rainfall total has topped 30 inches. NASA Ames Research Center