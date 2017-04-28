Gusts to 37 mph predicted for Sacramento on Friday afternoon

Winds are expected whip up around late Friday morning and peak during the afternoon in Sacramento.
The National Weather Service is predicting afternoon winds blowing steady at about 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph in Sacramento. Winds are expected to decrease through the evening.
Over the weekend, gentle breezes are forecast to go along with temperatures around 80 degrees both days in the Sacramento region.
The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento area from the weather service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 56.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
