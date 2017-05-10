Delta breeze and full Flower Moon arrive as weather changes in Sacramento

A full moon and the Delta breeze arrived overnight to light up an increasingly cool Sacramento Valley.
Although somewhat obscured by clouds, the Full Flower moon came into view with sunset Tuesday night. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the name for the May full moon, and other names given to the celestial night light, comes from American Indians:
“We use Full Moon names that were used during Native American and Colonial times to help track the seasons. Depending on the tribe, May’s Full Moon was called the Full Flower Moon as well as Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon, and Corn Planting Moon. The May Moon marked a time of increasing fertility, with temperatures warm enough for safely bearing young, a near end to late frosts, and plants in bloom.”
The Delta breeze comes to us from the Pacific Ocean. After an unseasonably warm Tuesday, in which the temperature hit 92 degrees in Sacramento, look for cooler weather on Wednesday.
The high Wednesday is expected to be 77 degrees in Sacramento. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the 70s right through Mother’s Day.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
