Delta breeze and full Flower Moon arrive as weather changes in Sacramento

3:29 Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs 3:10 Seen high-flowing Truckee River lately? Take a tour from above 1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable 2:13 Sacramento's most wanted: Weapons of choice? A cell phone, a car, and a fist 0:50 Jesuit High athletes send get-well-soon video to paralyzed Rugby player 0:49 Thompson's defense attorney discusses jurors' questions 2:35 Eleven former Sacramento-area prep stars make it to NFL 0:16 Residents gather at Fruitridge Road fatal shooting site 0:13 Here's the scene at the Fruitridge Road shooting 2:50 This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

Video shot this week (May 8, 2017) shows the considerable water that remains in the Yolo Bypass. Bypasses like this one across the Sacramento region provide flood control to protect urban areas. Video shot and edited by John Hannon Sacramento Valley Water