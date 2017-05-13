No more Sierra snow? Think again

Winter isn’t quite ready to release its snowy grip on the Sierra – even after record-breaking precipitation.
Tuesday, a cold storm is expected to blow in and drop snow levels to as low as 5,500 feet.
While only a few inches of snow may fall, the shift from pleasant spring weather “may catch travelers off guard,” said Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
In Sacramento, temperatures Tuesday will dip down to the mid 60s, with a 30 percent chance of showers.
After that, it will start to feel more like spring. Del Valle said a high-pressure system is going to move over the area, and temperatures in the Central Valley are expected to start climbing into the high 80s and low 90s by Saturday.
In April, Northern California broke the 34-year-old record for precipitation in one year. There’s so much snow Squaw Valley announced recently that for the first time, the resort will stay open through the summer for skiing and snowboarding as long as the snow lasts.
