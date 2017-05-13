No more Sierra snow? Think again

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:29 Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs Pause 0:15 Caltrans official: 'Respect the mountain' during snow storms 0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill 0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento 1:41 Atmospheric river running high: How swaths of rain in Sacramento area will develop 5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S. 2:14 Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale 0:32 Solomon Thomas practices with 49ers for the first time 3:31 Christmas on Cobb Mountain 1:48 Mourners hold vigil for slain brothers Daniel and Sergio Murti at Mae Fong Park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

It’ll be a while before you can can drive through Yosemite National Park via Tioga Pass again, but the snowfall looks beautiful in this flyover video from Caltrans District 9. Crews are working to clear Highway 120, which is closed from Crane Flat to Tioga Pass due to heavy snow. Glacier Point Road is also closed. There is no estimated opening date for either road, but they are usually reopened by June 2017. Caltrans District 9