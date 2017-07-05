Did June seem hotter than usual? It was, thanks to eight days.

The weather last month was warmer and drier on average than most Junes, according to the National Weather Service.
Eight straight days – June 16-23 – of 100-degree weather contributed to making Sacramento in June hotter than usual.
The hottest day in the month was June 22, when the temperature hit 108 degrees. The average high temperature was a toasty 91.6 degrees, which is 3.7 degrees above normal.
The city had a little rainfall: 0.18 of an inch on June 8, which is a bit drier than usual. Other spots that had a warmer-than-usual June: Redding, Grass Valley and Blue Canyon.
Temperatures are ramping up this week. The first 100-degree day of July is forecast to arrive Friday, when the temperature is expected to be 101 degrees.
The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento region:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 62. South wind around 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
