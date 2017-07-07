Triple-digit heat continues in Sacramento. How hot will it get Friday?

The second day of a four-day heat wave on Friday is likely to be the hottest.
The National Weather Service predicts the high temperature will reach 105 degrees on Friday in Sacramento. The record for July 7 is 110 degrees, a mark set in 1989.
The high on Thursday was 103 degrees, just under the all-time high of 105, also recorded in 1989 during another heat spell.
A high-pressure system is causing the triple-digit heat, according to the weather service. Predicted weekend temperatures: 101 on Saturday and 100 on Sunday.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 66. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 60. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 62.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 61.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
