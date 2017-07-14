Take the edge off Sacramento’s near triple-digit heat with a free Starbucks ice tea

You can get a free cup of ice tea at Starbucks on Friday as temperatures start their climb to 105 degrees on Sunday.
A high of 96 on Thursday leads to a projected maximum of 98 on Friday before climbing into 104 on Saturday and topping out at 105 on Sunday. That calls for an ice tea.
Starbucks is offering a freebie from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the form of its new Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions, which are made from tea, fruit, botanical blends and a little liquid cane sugar. Customers can get a complimentary 12-ounce (tall in Starbucks speak) on “Free Tea Friday.”
The flavors, which will be offered year around, are Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus White Tea. The Shaken Iced Tea Infusions are made without artificial flavors and there are 45 calories in a Grande (16-ounce) cup.
Meanwhile, long after that free tea is gulped, temperatures will continue to heat up through the weekend. The National Weather Service expects that triple-digit heat will prevail over the weekend up and down the Central Valley as breezes from the coast decrease.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the weather service for the Sacramento region:
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 63.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 61.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
