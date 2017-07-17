Cooling begins Monday night in Northern California
Cooling begins Monday night in Northern California National Weather Service
Cooling begins Monday night in Northern California National Weather Service

Weather

July 17, 2017 7:56 AM

Triple-digits for third day in a row before Delta breeze returns

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The National Weather Service predicts Sacramento will have one more day of triple-digit weather before a slight cooling occurs in Sacramento.

It was a weekend to soak in the pool or binge-watch Netfilx in air-conditioned comfort. The high on Saturday was 102 and a maximum of 106 degrees was reached on Sunday.

The NWS forecasts one more day of very hot weather. The high on Monday is predicted to come in at 100 degrees -- and the overnight low is predicted to dip to 60 degrees.

The cooler overnight temp is due to the re-start of the Delta Breeze tonight. The daytime high on Tuesday is forecast to be 92 degrees, which is just about normal for mid-July.

The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

It's hot outside. It's hotter inside your car. Here's how to stay out of danger.

It doesn't take long for the temperature inside a car to reach dangerous levels. Sacramento Metro Fire offers ways to keep everyone safe.

Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee
 
Sign up
Get the Daily Morning Bulletin with the top stories of the day. Sign up here.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch crews still blowing snow off Lassen National Park Highway 89 in mid-July. So when will the road open?

View More Video