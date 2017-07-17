Triple-digits for third day in a row before Delta breeze returns

The National Weather Service predicts Sacramento will have one more day of triple-digit weather before a slight cooling occurs in Sacramento.

It was a weekend to soak in the pool or binge-watch Netfilx in air-conditioned comfort. The high on Saturday was 102 and a maximum of 106 degrees was reached on Sunday.

The NWS forecasts one more day of very hot weather. The high on Monday is predicted to come in at 100 degrees -- and the overnight low is predicted to dip to 60 degrees.

The cooler overnight temp is due to the re-start of the Delta Breeze tonight. The daytime high on Tuesday is forecast to be 92 degrees, which is just about normal for mid-July.

The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.