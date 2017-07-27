Where’s the breeze? Sacramento on way to break hot weather records

Sacramento is heading for a couple of unenviable weather records: an entire July of days with the high temperature reaching 90 degrees and the most 90-degree-or-hotter days in a row.
While the city is known for it’s hot, dry summers there has never been an entire July in which the daytime high was not in the 80s or lower on at least one day. This month we have been stuck in the 90s or 100s the entire month.
“Yes, we are definitely on track to having all of July stay above 90 for this year,” said Brooke Bingaman, National Weather Service meteorologist. “We haven’t had a strong enough Delta breeze to cool Sacramento below 90.”
Also contributing to the steady string of 90-degree and above weather has been a persistent high-pressure system.
“Going back to 1877 for downtown Sacramento, there has always been at least one day where the maximum temperature measured below 90,” Bingaman said. “So far this month, the lowest daytime high is 92 degrees, which occurred on July 1 and July 24.”
The forecast for the remainder of the month is hot and plenty hot: 101 degrees on Thursday and near 100 through Monday.
As for the other record, Sacramento stands a good chance of smashing that one too.
The most days in a row of over 89-degree temperatures in downtown Sacramento is 40. That occurred from July 13, 1992, to Aug. 21, 1992.
The current streak is at 29: three at the end of June and 26 in a row in July.
“We are currently forecasting over 89-degree temperatures through the next seven days,” said Craig Shoemaker, NWS meteorologist. “The current forecast certainly suggests we could make a run at this streak. This streak is difficult to achieve, as we usually get a surprise Delta breeze with cool air.”
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 65. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
