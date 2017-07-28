Sacramento will be sunny Friday with a high temperature of 99 degrees, the start of a hot week to come, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the region will see slight warming each day up to Sunday, when temperatures are projected to hit up to 10 degrees above the low-90s typical this time of summer. National Weather Service Sacramento
Sacramento will be sunny Friday with a high temperature of 99 degrees, the start of a hot week to come, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the region will see slight warming each day up to Sunday, when temperatures are projected to hit up to 10 degrees above the low-90s typical this time of summer. National Weather Service Sacramento

Weather

Heat streak continues through next week for Sacramento area

By Hannah Knowles

hknowles@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 7:51 AM

Sacramento will be sunny Friday with a high temperature of 99 degrees, the start of a hot week to come, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the region will see slight warming each day up to Sunday, when temperatures are projected to hit up to 10 degrees above the low-90s typical this time of summer.

Thursday's high in Sacramento was 101 degrees. The low was 68.

According to the National Weather Service, a stronger breeze coming in from the delta could cool keep Sacramento slightly cooler today. The National Weather Service predicts tonight's lowest temperature will be about 63 degrees.

Next week should bring more heat, with high temperatures predicted to remain above 100 degrees throughout the Sacramento Valley. Sacramento should continue to benefit from the delta's cooling influence, while some areas in the northern valley could come close to or surpass daily records, said Courtney Obergfell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The weather service may issue heat warnings early next week, depending on temperatures, Obergfell said, urging people to practice "heat safety."

It's hot outside. It's hotter inside your car. Here's how to stay out of danger.

It doesn't take long for the temperature inside a car to reach dangerous levels. Sacramento Metro Fire offers ways to keep everyone safe.

Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

Take a beautiful look at Sacramento Valley crop bounty as harvest season nears

Many different crops grow in the Sacramento Valley - tomatoes, watermelon, sunflowers, almonds, melon, safflower, and wine grapes - to name just a few. Check out the beauty of agriculture. Photos and footage by Jim Morris of Sacramento Valley Water.

Photos and video by Jim Morris | Sacramento Valley Water Video edited and produced by David Caraccio

The area south of Tahoe may see thunderstorms today and this weekend. The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How hot can the ground get on a scorching day?

View More Video