Heat streak continues through next week for Sacramento area

Sacramento will be sunny Friday with a high temperature of 99 degrees, the start of a hot week to come, according to the National Weather Service.
Most of the region will see slight warming each day up to Sunday, when temperatures are projected to hit up to 10 degrees above the low-90s typical this time of summer.
Thursday's high in Sacramento was 101 degrees. The low was 68.
According to the National Weather Service, a stronger breeze coming in from the delta could cool keep Sacramento slightly cooler today. The National Weather Service predicts tonight's lowest temperature will be about 63 degrees.
Next week should bring more heat, with high temperatures predicted to remain above 100 degrees throughout the Sacramento Valley. Sacramento should continue to benefit from the delta's cooling influence, while some areas in the northern valley could come close to or surpass daily records, said Courtney Obergfell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The weather service may issue heat warnings early next week, depending on temperatures, Obergfell said, urging people to practice "heat safety."
The area south of Tahoe may see thunderstorms today and this weekend. The detailed, 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind around 7 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
