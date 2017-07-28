Heat streak continues through next week for Sacramento area

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 How hot can the ground get on a scorching day? Pause 1:51 Watch crews still blowing snow off Lassen National Park Highway 89 in mid-July. So when will the road open? 0:21 Heat increases in Sacramento region as week progresses 1:15 Kids and cookouts are part of the Independence Day celebrations at Discovery Park 0:15 Here's how it will heat up heading into the weekend 0:13 Watch the Sierra snowmelt from January to June 0:23 This gorilla pool dancing will make your day 0:40 Record heat might be passing, but it left its mark in Sacramento 0:16 Creek swelled by California snowmelt 'rips apart' bridge 1:26 Red Flag Warning keeps Sacramento area on alert under harsh summer conditions Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Sacramento will be sunny Friday with a high temperature of 99 degrees, the start of a hot week to come, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the region will see slight warming each day up to Sunday, when temperatures are projected to hit up to 10 degrees above the low-90s typical this time of summer. National Weather Service Sacramento

