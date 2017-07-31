Sacramento under heat advisory through Thursday

With a week of 100-plus-degree high temperatures ahead, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the Sacramento region, effective Monday through Thursday.

The NWS predicts high temperatures of 102 degrees Monday and 104 degrees Tuesday in Sacramento, well above historical averages of 94 degrees. The weather should cool slightly by the weekend to about 98 degrees, the NWS said.

The northern Sacramento Valley will experience even higher temperatures, the NWS predicted. Redding, for example, could break daily records with an expected high of 112 degrees Monday and 115 degrees Tuesday. The northern area, too, should cool by the weekend, according to the NWS, but temperatures will remain above the century mark.

The southern Sacramento Valley is under a heat advisory, meaning that those with extra sensitivity to heat such as children and the elderly should be careful, said Idamis Del Zalle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The northern valley, meanwhile, is under an “excessive heat warning,” which Del Zalle explained means that the entire population will be at risk for heat-related illness. She advised people throughout the Sacramento region to drink extra water, seek out air-conditioned buildings and avoid outdoor activities if possible between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as check in on the elderly and other especially vulnerable people.

This week’s hot spell is caused by air that warms as it sinks, Del Zalle said.

See below for a detailed forecast:

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.