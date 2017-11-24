Mild weather to give way to rain, snow this weekend in Northern California

More Videos 1:45 Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry Pause 0:20 Driving through the fall fog near Applegate 2:18 Check out the trailer for Disney's Day of the Dead-inspired 'Coco' 1:21 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24 2:07 Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 0:47 This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:39 Book of Dreams 2017 1:18 'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry On Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, more than 27,000 people from around the nation came to Sacramento to participate in a holiday tradition: the Run to Feed the Hungry. On Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, more than 27,000 people from around the nation came to Sacramento to participate in a holiday tradition: the Run to Feed the Hungry. Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Sacramento Bee

On Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, more than 27,000 people from around the nation came to Sacramento to participate in a holiday tradition: the Run to Feed the Hungry. Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Sacramento Bee