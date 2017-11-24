Mild weather to give way to rain, snow this weekend in Northern California

Light showers are expected to span from Saturday night until Monday morning, with nearly a foot of snow forecast to fall in several mountain passes.
The National Weather Service is predicting a quarter-inch to an inch of rain throughout the Sacramento Valley and an inch or two in the foothills starting about 10 p.m. Saturday.
An initial 7,000-foot snowline is expected to drop to 4,000 to 5,000 feet by Monday morning, dusting Sierra passes with four to 10 inches.
A high wind watch is in place on California’s eastern border from Mammoth Lakes up into southern Oregon as of Friday morning. Southern gusts up to 30 mph in the Sacramento Valley and 55 mph over the crests are forecast for Sunday, according to the NWS.
Never miss a local story.
This weekend's storm system is trending wetter. Expect rain Saturday - Monday morning, transitioning to snow in the mountains Sunday evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/n7cQ3UDUAW— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 24, 2017
Several ski resorts opened for the season last weekend, though Homewood Mountain Resort, Diamond Peak and June Mountain are all at least two weeks away. Tahoe Donner had hoped to allow cross-country skiing by Thanksgiving but had to settle for renting out fat bikes and snowshoes instead.
High temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected Sunday through the next week after an unseasonably warm Thanksgiving. Stockton reached 75 degrees Thursday, eclipsing the city’s previous Nov. 23 high by one degree.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments