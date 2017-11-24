More Videos

    On Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, more than 27,000 people from around the nation came to Sacramento to participate in a holiday tradition: the Run to Feed the Hungry.

Weather

Mild weather to give way to rain, snow this weekend in Northern California

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 07:30 AM

Light showers are expected to span from Saturday night until Monday morning, with nearly a foot of snow forecast to fall in several mountain passes.

The National Weather Service is predicting a quarter-inch to an inch of rain throughout the Sacramento Valley and an inch or two in the foothills starting about 10 p.m. Saturday.

An initial 7,000-foot snowline is expected to drop to 4,000 to 5,000 feet by Monday morning, dusting Sierra passes with four to 10 inches.

A high wind watch is in place on California’s eastern border from Mammoth Lakes up into southern Oregon as of Friday morning. Southern gusts up to 30 mph in the Sacramento Valley and 55 mph over the crests are forecast for Sunday, according to the NWS.

Several ski resorts opened for the season last weekend, though Homewood Mountain Resort, Diamond Peak and June Mountain are all at least two weeks away. Tahoe Donner had hoped to allow cross-country skiing by Thanksgiving but had to settle for renting out fat bikes and snowshoes instead.

High temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected Sunday through the next week after an unseasonably warm Thanksgiving. Stockton reached 75 degrees Thursday, eclipsing the city’s previous Nov. 23 high by one degree.

  • Driving through the fall fog near Applegate

    A Tuesday morning drive through Meadow Vista, near Applegate, shows the fog is thick and the roads a bit choppy. Tuesday is expected to be the mild day before a storm sets in on Wednesday.

Driving through the fall fog near Applegate

A Tuesday morning drive through Meadow Vista, near Applegate, shows the fog is thick and the roads a bit choppy. Tuesday is expected to be the mild day before a storm sets in on Wednesday.

Emily Zentner

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

    A Tuesday morning drive through Meadow Vista, near Applegate, shows the fog is thick and the roads a bit choppy. Tuesday is expected to be the mild day before a storm sets in on Wednesday.

