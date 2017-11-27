More Videos 0:37 Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds Pause 0:52 Catch the intense waves washing ashore in North Lake Tahoe 2:28 Shanahan discusses quarterbacks following 49ers' loss to Seahawks 0:48 Snow forecast for Northern California 1:10 Oroville Dam spillway is ready for rainy season 0:53 Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento 0:37 Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50 1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 2:57 Homeless in Sacramento 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds This video from the National Weather Service Reno office shows nearly 8 hours of weather time-lapsed into 35 seconds. You can see lenticular clouds, waves of stronger winds, and then rain moving in. This was shot on Sunday, November 27, 2017. This video from the National Weather Service Reno office shows nearly 8 hours of weather time-lapsed into 35 seconds. You can see lenticular clouds, waves of stronger winds, and then rain moving in. This was shot on Sunday, November 27, 2017. National Weather Service Reno

