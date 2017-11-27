Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds

The second in a pair of Pacific cold fronts moves into the Sierra on Monday morning while a few lingering showers will continue over the Sacramento Valley, but most of the rainfall should end during the early commute hours, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall will continue over the Sierra through 11 a.m., with snow levels dropping as low as 3,000 feet. High pressure pushing in off the Pacific will bring an end to the Sierra snowfall this afternoon.
A time-lapse video taken by the National Weather Service Reno shows strong winds and rain moving over the Sierra mountains on Sunday.
The rest of the week appears to be dry with another chance of rain and snow coming late Friday into Saturday morning. Highs for the week will hover around 60 degrees or slightly higher with some sunshine.
David Caraccio
