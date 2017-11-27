Take a look at the beautiful Sierra snow in Alta

Repair milestone: The spillway repair at the Oroville Dam "is indeed ready to safely handle winter flows if needed,” says Grant Davis, director of the Department of Water Resources. Our drone fly-over shows the spillway on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.
Sprinkles may begin as early as Thursday morning (November 2, 2017) in the valley before an inch or two of rain will likely fall Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected above 6,000 feet throughout the weekend and into early next week. Lest we forget, here is how to be safe when traveling through the mountains in wintry conditions.
The National Weather Service Sacramento breaks down how the winds will blow (compared to Monday) today, October 11, 2017, and how smoke and air quality will present problems in the Sacramento Valley due to the Northern California fires.
It may have been summer only yesterday, but today, three major mountain passes are closed due to a surprise snowstorm that hit the Sierra on Thursday. Go to QuickMap.dot.ca.gov to check up on current road conditions and closures.
Rain and snow showers will develop over the Sierra during the morning of Thursday, September 21, 2017, with snow accumulating at the 6,000-foot level. Caltrans, CHP and the National Weather Service are cautioning travelers to slow down and allow for extra travel time as you drive through the area.