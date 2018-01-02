More Videos

Weather

Light rain expected Wednesday night through Saturday morning

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

January 02, 2018 09:52 AM

UPDATED 16 MINUTES AGO

After the fourth-driest December on record, Sacramento should see steady precipitation throughout the first half of January.

A quarter- to a half-inch of rain is projected between Wednesday night and Saturday morning throughout the Sacramento Valley, National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Shoemaker said. Future showers are anticipated through Jan. 19, though Shoemaker said they remain too far out for him to accurately predict the total downpour.

Sacramento saw just 0.13 inches of rain in December following above-average precipitation in November. The monthly average is 3.9 inches. Every major California city has been significantly drier than average since the “water year” began Oct. 1, which experts believe may have contributed to long-lasting wildfires in the state’s southern half.

A particularly persistent atmospheric barrier known around NWS offices as the “Ridiculously Resilient Ridge” has been shoving rainfall up into Canada over the last month. The two systems expected to impact Northern California this week – one originating in the eastern Pacific Ocean beginning Wednesday, the other coming from the Gulf of Alaska on Thursday night – should help flatten the ridge and push it out over the Rockies, Shoemaker said.

“It’s not unusual that we have (a ridge) in winter,” Shoemaker said. “What is unusual is to have one that persists for such a long amount of time.”

The storms won’t have much impact in the mountains, where one to two inches of snow is expected around 6,000-7,000 feet Friday and Saturday. The Northern Sierra’s eight-station index has been dusted with 12.6 inches of precipitation so far this season, down about six inches from the year-to-date average.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued from western Marin County to slightly north of Año Nuevo State Park as well as Eureka. The Bay Area and North Coast are expected to be hit with up to an inch of rain this week.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

