Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries. Heather Turning via Storyful
Weather

Sunny, dry days and cold mornings ahead after series of storms - until midweek

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

March 04, 2018 01:42 PM

The wet weather of the past few days turns dry for the beginning of the work week, but Sacramento Valley mornings will be frosty through Tuesday.

Another weather system moves in midweek, National Weather Service Sacramento forecasters reported on Sunday, March 4, 2018. This system will be warmer and weaker than the previous storms, with low accumulation of rainfall and snowfall. The snow level on Wednesday and Thursday will be 5,000 to 6,500 feet.

The last series of storms brought five to seven feet of snow in the Sierra. An avalanche at Mammoth Mountain early Saturday forced the closure of the popular ski area and triggered search and rescue efforts, officials said. There were no reports of injuries or missing people, however. The resort reopened on Sunday.

On Friday morning, a Rocklin snowboarder was found dead at Squaw Valley Ski Resort, and two people were injured in an avalanche at the resort that afternoon.

Monday will be sunny in Sacramento with a high of 61 degrees and a low around 36. Tuesday warms up to 65 degrees after temperatures start out at 40. And Wednesday is the warmest day, a high of 68 is predicted with a low of 47.

South Lake Tahoe on Monday will warm up from 13 degrees in the morning to 39 by the afternoon. Tuesday's high will hit 45 degrees, and Wednesday's 48.



