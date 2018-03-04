Sunny, dry days and cold mornings ahead after series of storms - until midweek

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:39 Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley Pause 0:27 "Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm 0:28 Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort 0:50 Braving the snow storm on Highway 50 0:45 'It's good that we finally got a winter' 0:31 Lake Tahoe looks like a cold roaring ocean in this new storm 0:34 Watch snowplows cut through Sierra snowfall on Highway 50 0:48 How to get up to the snowy Sierra safely 0:18 Watch snowplow drivers in action as storm slams Sierra 0:20 See the wind whipping up in Midtown Sacramento Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries. Heather Turning via Storyful

