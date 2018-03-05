More Videos

Watch official conduct post-storm snow survey – and get much better results 92

Watch official conduct post-storm snow survey – and get much better results

Pause
Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley 38

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

Hailstorm hits Sacramento region – again 53

Hailstorm hits Sacramento region – again

Watch Placer Sheriff K9 Chase have fun in the Sierra snow 54

Watch Placer Sheriff K9 Chase have fun in the Sierra snow

Watch overturned snowplow being removed from Highway 50 10

Watch overturned snowplow being removed from Highway 50

'Stay home:' Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm 26

"Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort 27

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50 49

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50

'It's good that we finally got a winter' 44

'It's good that we finally got a winter'

Lake Tahoe looks like a cold roaring ocean in this new storm 30

Lake Tahoe looks like a cold roaring ocean in this new storm

“What a difference a week makes,” said Frank Gehrke, chief of the snow survey program at the California Department of Water Resources, after completing the 30-minute manual measurement at Phillips. “That is a huge boost to what we had been seeing. Paul Kitagaki The Sacramento Bee
“What a difference a week makes,” said Frank Gehrke, chief of the snow survey program at the California Department of Water Resources, after completing the 30-minute manual measurement at Phillips. “That is a huge boost to what we had been seeing. Paul Kitagaki The Sacramento Bee

Weather

‘A huge boost.’ New snow piles up in the Sierra Nevada

By Dale Kasler

dkasler@sacbee.com

March 05, 2018 01:02 PM

PHILLIPS STATION

The Sierra Nevada snowpack is finally starting to resemble a snowpack. And the possibility of another drought is looking a little less likely.

Bolstered by four days of pounding wintry weather, the snowpack at Phillips Station near Echo Summit weighed in at 39 percent of average for this time of year Monday. Just a week ago, the snow at Phillips Station was just 7 percent of average.

“What a difference a week makes,” said Frank Gehrke, chief of the snow survey program at the California Department of Water Resources, after completing the 30-minute manual measurement at Phillips. “That is a huge boost to what we had been seeing.”

The monthly survey at Phillips, a vast meadow at 6,800-feet elevation behind an old stage coach stop on Highway 50, dovetailed with results found by other manual measurements and electronic monitors. DWR said the statewide snowpack is at 39 percent of average for this date.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After weeks of dry weather, which had some experts and ordinary Californians wondering about a return of the drought, Gehrke said he was encouraged by last week’s dump of snow.

Two more storms like last week’s, he said, should put the Sierra within shouting distance of an average winter.

The National Weather Service said another storm is expected beginning Wednesday, although it won’t be nearly as heavy as last week’s. The new storm should bring up to 6 inches of new snow by Friday night.

By contrast, last week’s storm brought up to 7 feet of snow at upper elevations.

A good-sized snowpack is a critical part of California’s water supply system. As the snow melts, it replenishes the state’s reservoirs during the spring and summer.

At Phillips Station, Gehrke and a crew of assistants, tromping through the meadow on snowshoes, measured 41.1 inches of snow, or 9.4 inches of water. They made their measurements by plunging a hollow aluminum tube into the snow as an assortment of media representatives struggled to keep up.

A welcome surprise: the snow has turned out wetter than expected. The National Weather Service had said last week’s snow would bring relatively little water content. Instead, Gehrke said it turned out about average.

A week ago, Gehrke found just 13 inches of snow at the site.

“Very robust production, very encouraging, we hope to see more of these,” he said.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch official conduct post-storm snow survey – and get much better results 92

Watch official conduct post-storm snow survey – and get much better results

Pause
Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley 38

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

Hailstorm hits Sacramento region – again 53

Hailstorm hits Sacramento region – again

Watch Placer Sheriff K9 Chase have fun in the Sierra snow 54

Watch Placer Sheriff K9 Chase have fun in the Sierra snow

Watch overturned snowplow being removed from Highway 50 10

Watch overturned snowplow being removed from Highway 50

'Stay home:' Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm 26

"Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort 27

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50 49

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50

'It's good that we finally got a winter' 44

'It's good that we finally got a winter'

Lake Tahoe looks like a cold roaring ocean in this new storm 30

Lake Tahoe looks like a cold roaring ocean in this new storm

Watch official conduct post-storm snow survey – and get much better results

View More Video