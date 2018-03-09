Wet week forecast for Sacramento, Sierra. When will storm arrive?

Forecasters are predicting more mountain snow and Sacramento Valley rain starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through next week.

A few inches of snow are expected above 6,000 feet over the weekend, said Courtney Obergfell, National Weather Service meteorologist, along with a quarter to a half-inch of rain in the valley. Sunday evening and Monday morning should provide a brief respite before three more systems are expected to drop over the West Coast in the next week.

More than an inch of rain is expected to fall around Sacramento from Tuesday through Friday, Obergfell said. Each of the systems are likely to be warmer than those that blanketed the Sierra Nevada last week, but more than a foot of snow is still expected and the snowline should drop from 6,000 feet to 4,000 as the week progresses.

Wet pattern expected to continue through next week. Wetter & colder storm systems expected to bring heavier precipitation beginning Tuesday. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qq44gIbq5r — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 8, 2018

Sacramento saw 0.16 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday, but no Lake Tahoe ski resorts reported snow over the last two days.

Increasing clouds, light rain and mountain snow today through the weekend. Check road conditions and weather forecasts before you go! #cawx pic.twitter.com/9j7EJbNlac — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 9, 2018

California Department of Water Resources monitors show the Sierra snowpack is up to 38 percent of its annual average, and total precipitation in Sacramento and its northerly region is at 64 percent.

All Northern California reservoirs aside from Lake Oroville are filled at least 90 percent of historical average.

