Boosted by storm, Sacramento’s season rainfall approaches 70 percent of normal

The Sacramento region got a soaking Tuesday, ushering in four to five days of stormy weather, with few breaks forecast.
Downtown Sacramento had received 0.72 inches of rain for the 24-hour period as of 5 p.m., and Sacramento Executive Airport had recorded 0.53 inches, said Karl Swanberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Tuesday's rainfall brought downtown Sacramento's season total to 11.21 inches, or 69 percent of the normal 16.13 inches, Swanberg said.
Elsewhere in the region, Fair Oaks received 1.01 inches; Folsom, 0.81 inches; Antelope, 0.91 inches; Granite Bay, 1.02 inches; Elk Grove's Laguna area, 0.43 inches; Woodland, 0.33 inches; and Davis, 0.28 inches.
Although the region may receive a little less precipitation overall on Wednesday, a 60 percent chance of rain is forecast with possible thunderstorms in the early afternoon, Swanberg said. New rainfall amounts of one-tenth- to a quarter-inch are forecast, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
The best chance for a break from rain may be Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday, with a chance of showers on Saturday.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday for the Lake Tahoe area, including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline and Incline Village. A brief break is expected Thursday, offering the best chance for travel through Sierra. New snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches at lake level and 18 to 30 inches above 7,000 feet are projected for Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
In the Sierra, snow levels were around 6,000 feet late Tuesday afternoon, Swanberg said. Snow levels are expected to drop to the 3,000- to 4,000-foot elevations by Friday as storms continue to move through the region.
