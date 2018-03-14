First of two storms this week brings significant snow to Lake Tahoe area

Several Lake Tahoe ski resorts saw more than a foot of snow Tuesday as the first of two storms this week doused Northern California.
Homewood Mountain Resort reported a foot-and-a-half of snow, while Kirkwood, Sugar Bowl, Tahoe Donner, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Squaw Valley — Alpine Meadows all got at least a foot.
Most areas around Sacramento saw 0.65 to 0.8 inches of rain Tuesday, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center, and around a full inch to an inch-and-a-half in Roseville and Auburn.
At 6:07 a.m., a car crash near where Garden Highway meets Interstate 5 snarled traffic Wednesday morning. Injuries were not known an hour after the collision.
Another half-inch to full inch of rain is predicted in Sacramento before the week’s second storm dissipates Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Mountain passes are expected to see three to five feet of snow in the colder system, and evening mountain travel is expected to be heavily affected as snow levels drop to 3,500 feet.
The brunt of the storm will hit Thursday, including 20- to 30-mph winds, though a chance of thunderstorms remains in play Wednesday afternoon throughout Northern California.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
