Whiteouts expected through Friday as storm continues to roll through mountains

Travel in the upper foothills and mountains is expected to be seriously affected Thursday and Friday as a snowstorm blankets the Sierra Nevada.
Whiteout or near-whiteout conditions are predicted in the mountains from 2 p.m. Thursday until the National Weather Service’s winter storm warning expires at 11 p.m. Friday.
Homewood Mountain Resort and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows each reported 16 inches of snow Wednesday, bringing them up to 34 and 28 inches, respectively, since the first of two storms began Monday night. Kirkwood, Tahoe Donner and Sierra-at-Tahoe have reported two feet of so far this week.
Two to four more feet of snow are predicted on mountain passes Thursday through Saturday, and several inches will fall as low as 3,000 feet in the northern Sierra. A half-inch to an inch of rain is expect in Sacramento, which has been doused with nearly an inch since Monday evening, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.
Highway 20 was blocked in both directions Thursday afternoon at Junction House/Washington Road in Nevada County after a big rig was jack-knifed. A tow truck was in route as of 1 p.m.. There is no estimated time when the roadway will be cleared.
Chain controls were in place east of Ham’s Station on Highway 88 and Big Trees on Highway 4 about noon Thursday, and morning precipitation had been relatively light. More restrictions are expected to be implemented as the storm builds.
