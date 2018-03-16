I-80 closed over Donner Pass. Two more feet of snow expected before storm’s end

The continued snowstorm in the Sierra forced the closure of Interstate 80 in both directions Friday morning from the Placer County town of Heather Glen to the Nevada state line, and chain controls were in place east of Camino on Highway 50 and Pioneer on Highway 88.

Two more feet of snow could fall before the storm passes Saturday night, said Eric Kurth, National Weather service meteorologist.

Several Lake Tahoe ski resorts reported two to three feet of snow Thursday as a week of wet weather continued into the weekend.





Diamond Peak led the charge with a full three feet of snow just across state lines in Nevada. In California, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Homewood Mountain Resort and Sierra-at-Tahoe each reported 28 inches of powder, most of which began falling after 7 p.m. Thursday, and Northstar’s peak received 26 inches.

The California Nevada River Forecast Center’s meter at Sacramento State picked up 0.71 inches of rain Thursday, about a half-inch more than fell at Sacramento International Airport or in Stockton. Another quarter-inch is forecast Friday afternoon through Saturday with possible thunderstorms and hail, Kurth said.

Thursday evening saw a short-lived tornado warning in Tehama County as winds swelled above 45 mph. A winter storm warning has been extended through 5 a.m. Saturday beginning at the Sierra Nevada’s western slope, with near-whiteout conditions possible at higher elevations.





In the Yuba County town of Brownsville, a 17-year-old boy suffered major injuries when his 1997 Ford F-150 spun off La Porte Road and crashed into a tree at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Snow had rendered the road slushy and slick despite Brownsville being at just 2,300 feet elevation, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The boy was taken to UC Davis Medical Center via air ambulance after a nearby resident found him in the truck. Alcohol and other drugs were not factors in his collision and he was wearing a seat belt, the CHP reported.

After clear skies Sunday and Monday, a relatively weak storm system is expected to roll through next Tuesday through the end of the work week, dumping two to three feet of snow in the Sierra and about an inch of rain in Sacramento. Heaviest precipitation is predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday.

