Weekend plans? St. Patrick’s Day could be wet in Valley, Sunday ‘fantastic’ for skiers

Planning on attending St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Sacramento? Don’t forget to accessorize your green garb with an umbrella, as there’s a chance of showers Saturday.

The National Weather Service predicts a 30 percent chance of showers Saturday during the daytime, potentially drizzling upon parade-goers at the 22nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade through Old Sacramento. Festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. before the parade steps off at 1 p.m.

Any precipitation should clear up by Saturday night, when holiday revelers can join up with the Old Sac bar crawl, or go see the Sacramento Republic FC’s opening match against San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m. at Cal Expo. You may want to bring a blanket, though, as lows will drop to about 38 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of 59 degrees.

Those trying to get away for the holiday weekend should keep an eye out for road closures. In the Sierra, a continued snowstorm led to the closure of Interstate 80 in both directions from Colfax in Placer County to the Nevada state line on Friday due to zero visibility over the Donner Summit.

Caltrans highly discouraged mountain travel, warning motorists to be prepared for near-whiteout conditions.





The snowstorm dumped several feet of snow on Lake Tahoe ski resorts, with Heavenly and Kirkwood reporting a 28-inch one-day snowfall, and Northstar reporting 26 inches. A winter storm warning will remain in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area until 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

More Snow in the Sierra!

24 hour snowfall reports as of 8ish this morning.



Snow continues to fall, travel in the Sierra will remain difficult through Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/Wlux6dBsOR — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 16, 2018

Northstar spokeswoman Stephanie Myers recommended that eager skiers attempting to head to the slopes heed Caltrans warnings, and noted that snowfall is expected to continue through Saturday.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with plenty of fresh powder blanketing the trails — making for “fantastic spring skiing or riding.”