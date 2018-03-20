NOAA tracks bird migration in this video posted in honor of first day of spring

As spring arrived Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put out a video of a data set that shows the migration of 118 species of terrestrial bird populations in the Western Hemisphere.

Each dot, as it moves northward and southward on a map, represents the estimated location of the center of each species' population for each day of the year.

The estimations come from millions of observations from the eBird citizen-science database, according to an article accompanying the video by NOAA's Science on a Sphere.

While it may say spring on the calendar, Northern California residents may not believe it. The National Weather Service said the latest storm, which began with light rain Tuesday morning in the Sierra Nevada, is expected to turn into an "atmospheric river" that will bring 2 inches of rain to the Sacramento area and up to 4 feet of snow in the mountains by the time it tapers off Saturday.