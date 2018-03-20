Celebrating the Sierra snowfall at Heavenly

Here's a quick escape to the mountains to enjoy the Lake Tahoe slopes. If you can't get up the hill for some snowboarding or skiing, it's the next best thing.
Randy Pench
A snowplow clears a path ealy Friday at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.The resort reported that it has received 24 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing the three-day storm total to 58 inches.

Due to snow in the Sierra Nevadas, Interstate 80 Eastbound is closed at Colfax. The Placer County Sheriff's Department captured this video behind the closure lines near Gold Run showing the snow barrelling down near the interstate.

The forecasted series of storms expected this week in Sacramento began Tuesday, as rain pelted midtown Sacramento during the morning commute.Sacramento is expected to get two to three inches of rain by Saturday.

California resorts have experienced some harrowing moments this year due to avalanches. Here's a look at what triggers a mass of snow and ice to come tumbling down the mountain.