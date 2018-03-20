Celebrating the Sierra snowfall at Heavenly

A snowplow clears a path ealy Friday at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.The resort reported that it has received 24 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing the three-day storm total to 58 inches.
Due to snow in the Sierra Nevadas, Interstate 80 Eastbound is closed at Colfax. The Placer County Sheriff's Department captured this video behind the closure lines near Gold Run showing the snow barrelling down near the interstate.
The forecasted series of storms expected this week in Sacramento began Tuesday, as rain pelted midtown Sacramento during the morning commute.Sacramento is expected to get two to three inches of rain by Saturday.
An SUV is buried in snow at Mammoth Mountain in last week's storm. Ski resorts may rejoice more this week. Storms are expected to drop about 100 inches of snow in the Sierra, where snowpack stands at 37 percent of regular year-to-date accumulation.
“What a difference a week makes,” said Frank Gehrke, chief of the snow survey program at the California Department of Water Resources, after completing the 30-minute manual measurement at Phillips. “That is a huge boost to what we had been seeing.
Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries.