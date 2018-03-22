It's raining! Go to the zoo!

During and after a rain storm is an excellent time to visit The Sacramento Zoo. During the summer, crowds of visitors bump elbows for a view of animals trying to beat the heat. When there is rain there are no crowds and the animals are active.
A snowplow clears a path ealy Friday at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.The resort reported that it has received 24 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing the three-day storm total to 58 inches.
Due to snow in the Sierra Nevadas, Interstate 80 Eastbound is closed at Colfax. The Placer County Sheriff's Department captured this video behind the closure lines near Gold Run showing the snow barrelling down near the interstate.
The forecasted series of storms expected this week in Sacramento began Tuesday, as rain pelted midtown Sacramento during the morning commute.Sacramento is expected to get two to three inches of rain by Saturday.
An SUV is buried in snow at Mammoth Mountain in last week's storm. Ski resorts may rejoice more this week. Storms are expected to drop about 100 inches of snow in the Sierra, where snowpack stands at 37 percent of regular year-to-date accumulation.