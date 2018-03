Yuba County sheriff's deputies reported that a tornado touched down Wednesday evening at Toyota Amphitheatre, according to a National Weather Service Facebook post.

The incident was reported at 6:42 p.m. about 3 miles southeast of Arboga, according to a preliminary local storm report.

Deputies reported minor damage, including objects that were knocked over and ripped tarps.





