The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado caused minor damage Wednesday evening near Wheatland in Yuba County.

Multiple touchdowns were reported between 6:25 and 6:30 p.m., with estimated wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph, according to a National Weather Service Twitter post.

Yesterday’s #tornado near Wheatland, CA was estimated to be EF-0 tornado with multiple touchdowns and minor damage. #cawx pic.twitter.com/lsyMkB6yIi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 22, 2018

Yuba County sheriff’s deputies reported that the tornado touched down at the Toyota Amphitheatre, causing minor damage, including objects that were knocked over and ripped tarps.