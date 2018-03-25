This breathtaking rush of water spilling from Auburn area dam illustrates mega-March rainfall

While Sunday morning will bring some lingering light showers in the mountains, the Sacramento Valley will dry out and become increasingly warmer this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Some of the region's temperatures may even hit 80 degrees late in the work week, the weather service said.
In Sacramento, temperatures on Monday will reach a high of 66 degrees. Then, the forecast calls for 74, 76 and 79 for the next three days. Lows will be in the mid- to upper-40s and low 50s.
Aerial footage released by John Hannon of the Sacramento Valley Water group shows just how big of an influx of water the region experienced in March. The video (see above) flies over the dam at Lake Clementine on the North Fork of the American River near Auburn, where water is seen spilling over.
For example, according to the National Weather Service, downtown Sacramento received 5.37 inches of rainfall in March, compared to the normal monthly rainfall of 3.02 inches. That compares to only 0.66 inches of rainfall in February, when the normal amount is 3.69 inches. January, meanwhile, received 5.07 inches of rain, above a monthly normal precipitation of 3.97 inches.
