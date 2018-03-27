Clear skies expected this week after reservoir-replenishing rains in March

Northern Sacramento Valley temperatures are expected to creep into the mid-70s to low-80s this week, signaling the start of spring after a much-needed wet March.
No rain or heavy wind is forecast in Sacramento for at least the next two weeks, said Idamis Del Valle, National Weather Service meteorologist. Valley skies will likely turn cloudy this weekend before a weak system showers the mountains in the first week of April.
Northern California’s rainy season typically ends around April 1, though Del Valle said a few more light storms could be in store this spring.
“Our wet season runs from October through April, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t see wet systems in May or June,” she said. “The chances of seeing widespread precipitation will be decreasing as we move forward, though.”
Three Lake Tahoe ski resorts — Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows, Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Sierra-at-Tahoe — reported more than 200 inches of snow this month, roughly two-thirds of their total haul for the season.
Most resorts saw 3 to 4 feet of snow over a five-day span last week, but are unlikely to see more as mountain temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s later in the week.
Three of the region’s four major dams (aside from Oroville) are stocked with more than 100 percent of year-to-date average water supply, including Folsom Lake, which rose 33 feet over the past month. All dams remain 10-15 percent short of capacity.
The Northern Sierra Eight-Station Index shows the region is at 80 percent of year-to-date precipitation, up from just 63 percent two weeks ago. A Department of Water Resources snow survey is scheduled early next week.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
