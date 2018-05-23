Weather likely to get weird in Sacramento, Tahoe over Memorial Day weekend

Planning to go to Lake Tahoe for Memorial Day weekend? You may need to bring your winter coat.

An unseasonably cool weather system is moving into California on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the South Lake Tahoe forecast for Friday and into Saturday.

The high temperature will be the low 50s and drop into the 30s at night. The weather will warm up to the upper 60s by Memorial Day.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"It will be one of those curious mixed bags in the mountains," said Tom Dang, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The cooler temperatures bring a chance of snow, too. In elevations higher than 7,500 feet, there could be 1 to 3 inches of fresh snow. Some roads may be slippery at pass levels, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Snow on Memorial Day weekend? There could be up to 1-3 inches of wet snow in the Sierra above 7000 feet from Friday to Saturday. Be prepared if planning to camp or hike at higher elevations. Some slippery driving conditions are possible at pass levels. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/S41lwZAJAP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 23, 2018

In the Sacramento region, rain is likely on Friday and there's a chance of thunderstorms. This weather will continue into Saturday, but temperatures will heat up by Memorial Day, Dang said.

By Monday, the high temperature will be 92 degrees, he said. "It will be a very quick warm-up."

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM