Wild weather kicks off Memorial Day weekend – and more is on the way

An unusually cold and wet weather system for this time of year is sweeping through California, making travel more difficult over Memorial Day weekend.
"This is a fairly decent rain storm with a couple lightning strikes across the valley," said Tom Dang, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Friday morning, a lightning strike caused trees to catch fire in Oakdale in Stanislaus County. The fire damaged two homes.
Sacramento has already received more than a quarter-inch of rain, and there is light snowfall in elevations higher than 8,500 feet, the National Weather Service said Friday.
People planning to travel to Lake Tahoe for Memorial Day weekend should drive slowly since mountain passes will likely have rain for most of the day, Dang said. The high temperature will be in the mid 40s and drop to the high 30s overnight.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area, especially for Mt. Rose, Carson, Ebbetts, Sonora and Tioga passes. Drivers should plan on hazardous driving conditions until 5 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue in the Lake Tahoe area through Saturday, and will warm up into the mid 60s by Memorial Day.
A flood watch has also been issued for South Lake Tahoe and Truckee.
In Sacramento, showers will continue through Saturday, but temperatures will quickly rise to 93 degrees on Memorial Day.
It could be the first day of 90-degree weather in Sacramento this year, Dang said.
