Look at the dramatic rush of water at Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall in Yosemite as snowpack melts
Here's a look at Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall from early June 2018 as the snow in the Sierra melts rapidly, transforming into these powerful displays. These waterfalls will slow to a trickle later in the summer when the snowpack melts away.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office posted a video Wednesday showing the rushing waters of the Truckee River ahead of a flood warning for residents of Placer County this Friday and Saturday. The river is already at near-flood levels.
Fly over Table Mountain, which overlooks the city of Oroville, and experience the beauty of water and wildflowers in this video from Spring 2018. Table Mountain gets its name from its flat top surface.