Look at the dramatic rush of water at Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall in Yosemite as snowpack melts

Here's a look at Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall from early June 2018 as the snow in the Sierra melts rapidly, transforming into these powerful displays. These waterfalls will slow to a trickle later in the summer when the snowpack melts away. Yosemite National Park David Caraccio
How hot will temps get this week? Stay cool with this dramatic look at Yosemite's rushing waterfalls

By David Caraccio

June 11, 2018 09:53 AM

A video showing the rush of water at Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall in Yosemite National Park proves the weather is warming up and snow in the Sierra is melting rapidly.

In Sacramento, the weather has turned dramatically in 24 hours. With temperatures in the low 80s over the weekend, Monday will hit with a high of 92, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday’s high temperature reaches 99, then it’s 98 on Wednesday.

Things get cooler at the end of the work week with 93 on Thursday and 90 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Redding may top 100 degrees on Tuesday.

Despite the fast, roaring water being seen at Yosemite waterfalls, it will slow to a trickle later in the summer when the snowpack melts away.



