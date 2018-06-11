How hot will temps get this week? Stay cool with this dramatic look at Yosemite's rushing waterfalls

Look at the dramatic rush of water at Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall in Yosemite as snowpack melts Here's a look at Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall from early June 2018 as the snow in the Sierra melts rapidly, transforming into these powerful displays. These waterfalls will slow to a trickle later in the summer when the snowpack melts away. Yosemite National Park David Caraccio ×

