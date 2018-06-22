Hottest weekend of the year so far has arrived in Sacramento. Here's what to expect

The hottest weekend of the year so far is settling on Sacramento.
High temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees in downtown Sacramento Saturday, coming close to breaking a record temperature of 106, according to the National Weather Service.
The triple-digit heat will linger through Sunday with a high of 102 degrees in the forecast. Cooler temperatures will sweep through at night, with overnight low temperatures dropping into the 60s.
In the foothills, high temperatures will be in the high 90s over the weekend, and drop into the low 70s at night.
The Lake Tahoe region is expected to remain in the 80s over the weekend, providing some relief from the triple-digit heat in the valley.
"A strong high pressure system is setting up over us that’s bringing a lot of warm air into the valley," said Mike Kochasic, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "But, that will start to break early next week and temperatures will start to return to normal."
By Monday, high temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, he said.
