Elon Musk diverts our gaze; Loretta Sanchez gets diverted, too

Having gotten a heavy dose of presidential politics Monday night, we turn to one of Jerry Brown’s projects, Proposition 57; and transportation taxes on Sacramento and Placer county ballots. We provide a sampling of views by editorial writers and columnists on the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump debate. Take a look at David French’s takedown of Trump, notable because he is a conservative.
Take us to the stars
No one can accuse Elon Musk of thinking small. On Tuesday, the founder of SpaceX laid out his vision for colonizing Mars.
The billionaire, who is also CEO of Tesla, thinks he can start sending humans to the Red Planet within a decade, using a fleet of reusable rockets that would head out into the cosmos “like Battlestar Galactica.”
“I don’t have an immediate doomsday prophecy, but history suggests there will be some doomsday event,” Musk said at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico. “The alternative is to become a multiplanetary species, which I hope you will agree is the right way to go.” Beam us up, Elon. – Erika D. Smith, @Erika_D_Smith
Our take
Endorsement: Implicit in Jerry Brown’s Proposition 57 is that rehabilitation happens. Yes, there are risks. Future governors might scrimp on funding for rehabilitative programs. Parole authorities might grant early release to a miscreant who goes on to commit a terrible crime. But with or without this initiative, most felons will get out of prison. Better that they earn their freedom by bettering themselves.
Endorsement: Sacramento County’s Measure B sales tax for transportation will be painful, but it’s necessary to fix roads and boost Regional Transit.
Kathay Feng and Trent Lange: Brown should sign campaign bills and strengthen democracy.
Sarah Friedman and Kyle Jones: Time is running out to save the Salton Sea.
Take a number: 84 million
An estimated 84 million people watched the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump debate, according to Nielsen. That’s the most ever, surpassing the 80.6 million who watched the Ronald Reagan-Jimmy Carter faceoff in 1980. That doesn’t count people who watched on their computers or other devices. As a share of total TV homes, the Clinton-Trump number is lower than the 1976 debates between Carter and Gerald Ford, when there were far fewer viewing options. – Foon Rhee, @foonrhee
Their take
Loretta Watch
Rep. Loretta Sanchez, an Orange County Democrat, has missed 44 percent of 216 recorded House votes, making her the third-lowest voting member of the House of Representatives, behind Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, who is battling leukemia, and Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., who battles demons. And Sanchez aspires to be U.S. senator from California. – Jack Ohman @JackOhman
