Damage done, Fidel Castro was irrelevant long before he died

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says Pause

0:37 Why she shops on Black Friday

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

0:44 Three super easy tips for holiday decorating

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

2:24 49ers at Dolphins: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch