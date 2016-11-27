The Take: Oh, look: A pony. Or maybe it’s a school voucher

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
If you can’t Take the heat
If former California Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin enters the 2018 race for governor, there wouldn’t be a more outspoken or eloquent advocate for public education.
So The Take asked Eastin about Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary. Trump said during the campaign that he would eliminate the U.S. Department of Education.
“Is she there to fire everybody and get rid of the Department of Education?” Eastin asked. Or will she promote taxpayer-funded private school vouchers, a notion California voters handily rejected in 1993 and 2000.
Eastin, a former assemblywoman who won the statewide post of schools superintendent in 1994 and 1998, was termed out in 2002.
She has never met DeVos. But she is acquainted with the bad idea of using taxpayer-funded vouchers to pay for private school tuition, a position DeVos has promoted from her base in Michigan where she leads a nonprofit advocacy group, American Federation for Children.
Although she supports public charter schools, Eastin says private school vouchers are diversionary: “Oh, look: A pony.” It is a quick fix, intended to shift focus from the hard and costly work of ensuring every kid gets a shot at an education.
Eastin, who has been consulting and serving on boards since leaving office, said she will make up her mind whether to enter the race soon. If Eastin enters the race and can raise some money, Trump’s education policies could give her a natural adversary. And every candidate needs a good foil.
Take a number: 22 percent
Foon Rhee’s The Numbers Crunch looks at persistent racial gaps in education and other areas measured in a new scorecard from Children Now. None of the numbers are worthy of posting on parents’ refrigerators. In Sacramento County, 22 percent of black third-graders read at grade level, compared to 26 percent of Latinos and 49 percent of whites. The numbers are among the worst in the state. Donald Trump’s proposal to appoint Betsy DeVos, the wealthy private charter school booster, as his education secretary alarms public school advocates, and they may be right to worry. They also ought to be alarmed by Sacramento County’s dreadful reading numbers.
Our take
Editorial: Men and women continue to sleep under highway bridges, on street corners, along the American River Parkway and, when they’re lucky, in crowded shelters. This is despite Sacramento County spending upward of $40 million a year to get people into emergency shelters, treatment and housing, and the city of Sacramento spending millions more.
Editorial: Former UC Davis Chancellor Linda P.B. Katehi’s sprawling vision – labs, greenhouses, classrooms, lecture halls, industrial spaces – might ultimately have been incongruent with the layout of downtown Sacramento, but marketing the region’s agricultural role is a smart move, both for the city and UC Davis.
Editorial: Supporters of the Measure B transportation tax should respond to their defeat by reaching out even more strenuously to divergent interests, and to reassure voters that the Sacramento Transportation Authority and RT aren’t wasting money. The region must find a way to fund urgent transportation and transit improvements.
Marcos Breton: Larry Saltzman expects to cross the finish line of the California International Marathon and then raise his arms in a moment of fulfillment that all marathoners experience when conquering the unforgiving course from Folsom to the state Capitol.
Mark Arax: Two Irish American politicians at the peak of their power, JFK and Gov. Pat Brown, came together that day in 1962 outside Los Banos, “the baths,” to build the nation’s largest off-stream earthen reservoir. No partnership between Washington, D.C., and Sacramento had ever tackled a project of such monument.
Markos Kounalakis: Disturbingly, network news and a national civil conversation – even fundamental factual reporting – are currently not popularly perceived as necessary for the fluid functioning of democratic government and society. Unfortunately, that is the way it is.
Andrew Malcolm: Rep. Tim Ryan asserts his party must rebuild connections to younger workers and their lunch-bucket issues. And who better to lead that change than a veteran, union-supporting representative who is 33 years younger than Nancy Pelosi?
Kevin R. Johnson: The Trump administration might seek to accomplish mass removals in many ways, but they are fraught with legal obstacles and potential public backlash.
Justin Hughes: Over the course of decades, Charles Hamilton Houston and Thurgood Marshall attacked segregation step by step, precedent by precedent, until they finally achieved desegregation in Brown v. Board of Education. We need that kind of approach to trade law.
John F. Shirey: What’s on former Sacramento city manager’s thank-you list.
Judy Kahler: For the first time in my life, I have been called a “deplorable.” I very much took that to heart. I have tried to see myself through the eyes of my friends. Is that what they really think?
William Endicott: Somehow, and I can’t believe I am alone in this, I find it impossible to take seriously the idea of Donald Trump in the White House.
Their take
The Fresno Bee: Not content to wait for dreams of a medical school at UC Merced, which was approved in concept by UC regents in 2008 but appears many years away, or at Fresno State, a much bigger long shot, Farid and Darius Assemi announced plans for a private, for-profit college of osteopathic medicine at California Health Sciences University in Clovis.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: The green rush is coming, for better or worse. But there is a great deal of work ahead, and many potentially controversial decisions to be made, before marijuana can be sold like cigarettes and alcohol.
San Diego Union-Tribune: The California Supreme Court set up a needed public pension showdown.
L.A. Times: The debate over Christopher Columbus and his legacy reflects ongoing confusion in the United States about how the country’s history of racism and oppression fits into a proud national identity. Erasing history is not the answer. The better approach is to confront it straight on, honestly and comprehensively.
Lexington Herald-Leader: with help from friends in Congress, the trucking industry is out to kill rules aimed at protecting all of us, which guarantee that drivers of commercial vehicles, including buses, get reasonable rest.
Raleigh News & Observer: Suzanne Barakat gave gruesome details of the slayings of her brother, his wife and her sister. She believes it was not a dispute over a parking place in an apartment group that prompted the shootings, but Islamophobia.
Miami Herald: May Fidel Castro’s police state be buried with him.
Syndicates’ take
Leonard Pitts: One recalls what Thomas Jefferson said about the incompatibility of ignorance and freedom – and one wonders how long we have. Fake news drives a fake worldview. But the decisions made from that will be real.
Ruben Navarette: Sanctuary cities are the unicorn of the immigration debate.
Ross Douthat: Why didn’t Pope Francis answer the dubia?
Paul Krugman: Will more populism save Democrats?
Dana Milbank: It’s time for Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn to go.
Kathleen Parker: Almost daily, Donald Trump reverses himself on a campaign promise, confirming what this column predicted: He would never keep his vows.
Trudy Rubin: Europeans anxious about Trump and Putin.
Charles Krauthammer: Democrats are finally beginning to question the wisdom of basing their fortunes on identity politics.
Frank Bruni: Donald Trump’s pretend populism.
Maureen Dowd: Donald Trump chided me. Twice.
Nicholas Kristof: The toll of mass incarceration of mothers.
Tweets of the weekend
“Fidel Castro was a symbol of the struggle for justice in the shadow of empire. Presente!” – Jill Stein @DrJillStein
“The Green Party scam to fill up their coffers by asking for impossible recounts is now being joined by the badly defeated & demoralized Dems” – Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
And finally,
Peggy Whitson is a remarkable woman who is breaking barriers. – Gary Reed, @GaryReed_sacbee
Comments