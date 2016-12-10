Fearful of the future under Trump, more minorities are buying guns

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful' Pause

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

3:29 A look at the Sacramento Santa Parade over the years

0:26 Rainy Saturday greets Sacramento region as Santa Parade gets underway

4:16 A long journey and a dream come true, but future challenges for Sandoval family

5:29 Tasting Flight: the Northeast IPA phenomenon

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience