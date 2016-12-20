The Take: Dying on the streets, babying DeMarcus Cousins, and a new water plan

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
DeMarcus Cousins is too big for Kings to keep babying: The Kings say they are reviewing the incident in which DeMarcus Cousins harangued Bee columnist Andy Furillo over one of his columns, as they should. The NBA should investigate, too. But more than that, the Kings management must change how it works with Cousins.
Foon Rhee writes that no matter how much Donald Trump wants to be in denial, it’s clear that Russia waged a campaign of cyberattacks and disinformation that targeted Democrats and tried to sow confusion and distrust among voters. But what was really weird was the photo of Vladimir Putin at dinner with Michael Flynn and Jill Stein.
Karin Klein: Why fake news by police was such a bad move. We’ve been getting sadly familiar lately with the concept of fake news. But we probably never expected it to come from the police.
Dave Cogdill and Joe Grindstaff: The Brown administration’s draft recommendations to develop water use targets for water suppliers and to improve drought planning represent a shift from statewide mandates to the new water use targets and take into account local conditions.
From 2002 to 2015, 705 men, women and children died homeless, the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness reports. That’s one every seven days. Although the number of deaths dipped to 78 in 2015 from a high of 91 in 2014, it remains a cause for civic shame. Mayor Darrell Steinberg has made it a priority to reduce homelessness to “functional zero.” His success will be judged, in part, on that promise.
The Modesto Bee: The state of California produced a 3,100-page document describing a plan to save salmon – available in virtually every fish restaurant in America and anything but endangered. In all those pages, not a word about mitigating human pain, or easing the economic catastrophe the state is about to wreak.
San Francisco Chronicle: Uber should obey the DMV and take this battle to court if it believes such a battle is necessary. A company of this size and stature must play by the same rules the rest of us play by — the rules of public safety.
The (San Jose) Mercury News: Abortion has been the main battlefield for half a century, but now even contraception is eyed with disdain. Now, the GOP’s war on women is going nuclear.
The Charlotte Observer: After an HB2 compromise in North Carolina, will Charlotte ultimately be able to offer the LGBT protections that HB2 eliminated?
The Boston Globe: As merciless as it is incessant, opioid addiction is laying waste to families and communities. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker must not slash funding for substance abuse treatment.
David French, National Review: All it took for Vladimir Putin to improve his standing with Republicans was to hack Democrats’ computers. All it took for Putin to get Democrats to hate Russia was to hack Democrats’ computers.
Trudy Rubin: China’s America experts are struggling to understand the new United States.
Charles M. Blow: Democracy is not impervious to harm or even destruction.
Paul Krugman: U.S. democracy’s illness didn’t begin with Donald Trump.
Michael Gerson: The movement that has taken over the Republican Party is authoritarian in theory, apocalyptic in mood, prone to conspiracy theories and personal abuse, and dismissive of ethical standards.
Eugene Robinson: Who in the Republican Party will stand up to Donald Trump?
Here’s how Trump could aid IT workers. -- Ann Marie Hensley, Roseville
“We did it! Thank you to all of my great supporters, we just officially won the election (despite all of the distorted and inaccurate media).” Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
“Amazing how closely @realDonaldTrump follows the authoritarian playbook. It’s almost like he has a mentor in Moscow or something.” Evan McMullin @Evan_McMullin
