Newt Gingrich and various denizens of The Swamp

2:34 Dave Joerger: 'Ty Lawson was terrific' Pause

1:23 Ty Lawson says 'focused' Kings were locked in on defense

4:47 An elated Cousins on his 55-point night and bizarre final minute

1:22 Dave Joerger didn't see the "force" Kings needed to win at Dallas

0:41 DeMarcus Cousins praises Ty Lawson's toughness

1:23 DeMarcus Cousins says he was 'horrible' in loss to Jazz

2:43 Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

